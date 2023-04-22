Entire neighborhood evacuated after a second bomb dropped from Russian Su-34 found in Belgorod Saturday, April 22, 2023 1:00:00 PM

The authorities of Belgorod are evacuating a neighborhood located near the place where a bomb from a Russian Su-34 aircraft fell a day ago. As it turned out, two bombs were dropped on the city. A FAB-500 bomb, which didn’t explode, was found 250 meters from the first one.

According to the Governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the authorities have provided 90 buses for the evacuation of people to temporary accommodation centers. In addition, traffic was blocked in the area and the water supply was cut off.

According to the news outlet Baza, the second FAB-500 went through the ground to a depth of seven meters. Deming specialists have been brought to the area. The city workers are now trying to dig the bomb out using shovels. However, groundwater makes removal of the bomb more difficult.

On the evening of April 20, a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber accidentally dropped a bomb on Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry called it "an abnormal discharge of aviation ammunition." The bomb fell tens of meters away from residential buildings, hit the road, leaving a 20-meter crater. According to the city authorities, several people were injured.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.