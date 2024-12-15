Environmental catastrophe unfolds: two Russian tankers break apart, fuel oil spills off Crimea's coastline Sunday, December 15, 2024 10:11:00 AM

In a grim development off the coast of Crimea, two Russian tankers split in half and are now sinking, spilling fuel oil into the sea. The incident involving the "Volgoneft 212" has claimed at least one sailor's life and threatens to reach the scale of an ecological disaster.

On the morning of December 15, near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea, a severe accident took place involving two Russian tankers—"Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239". The stormy sea shattered both vessels in half, resulting in a spill of fuel oil. Experts have issued dire warnings of a potential ecological crisis looming over the shores of the Sea of Azov, affecting Crimea, Mariupol, and the Krasnodar region.

As a result of the "Volgoneft-212" accident, at least one sailor has been confirmed dead. These ships are part of a fleet of Soviet-era tankers built in the 1970s, which have long been deemed outdated and incapable of withstanding modern storm conditions. Witnesses reported that powerful waves and gale-force winds breached the hulls of the ships, causing them to break apart. On board the "Volgoneft-212" were 4,300 tons of fuel oil and 13 crew members. The "Volgoneft-239" carried a similar amount of cargo and personnel. Both vessels drifted in the Kerch Strait for several hours, awaiting rescue.

The accident caused significant spillage of petroleum products, posing a grave threat to the marine ecosystem and coastlines. Coastal areas of the Sea of Azov, including occupied Crimea, may face water pollution and marine life damage. The cleanup efforts will require substantial time and resources.

This disaster spotlights a critical issue with Russia's navy: the continued use of outdated and unsafe vessels. These relics not only endanger crew safety but also threaten the environment. The inability to modernize and replace such ships leads to frequent disasters in both the Azov and Black Seas. Amid challenging weather conditions, with waves reaching seven meters, the Russian rescue operation demonstrated its inefficiency. Official statements claiming "control of the situation" contrast sharply with real footage showing the tankers broken apart. Experts warn that such incidents will become more common if Russia persists in operating this "floating scrap metal."

