A Russian tanker carrying fuel oil, believed to be part of the "shadow fleet," has sunk in the Kerch Strait. The tanker FIRN, commissioned by the Russian company Sovcomflot, had previously been spotted transporting oil under sanctions from Venezuela and Russia. The incident has devastated Russia's Black Sea coast, the country's main resort area, with fuel oil from these shadow fleet tankers flooding the waters.

Experts say these vessels were intended to shield Moscow from declining oil revenues but have instead caused considerable harm. A report from UWEC highlights that the cargo of fuel oil from the "Volgoneft-212" was meant for transfer to the FIRN tanker, which is actively involved in bypassing international sanctions. Environmental experts report that the "Volgoneft-212" and another tanker, "Volgoneft-109," were in the port of Caucasus transshipment zone at the time of the disaster.

The FIRN tanker, mirroring similar schemes, isn't on the U.S. Treasury's sanctioned vessels list but is involved in sanctioned smuggling as confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence, Greenpeace, and other organizations. Since October 2023, FIRN has sailed under the Panamanian flag and is operated by the Indian company TRIDENT BEAUTY LTD, which manages another similar vessel. FIRN is also listed in the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate's shadow fleet roster.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, environmentalists have recorded approximately 100 instances of military and civilian vessels sinking or being damaged, posing significant pollution threats. In the Kerch Strait, where the "Volgoneft-212" incident occurred, they observed 2,599 pollution patches from 2017 to 2021, spanning a total area of 1,107 square kilometers. The environmental crisis has worsened since the construction of the Kerch Bridge and ongoing military activities. The sinking of ships like the cruiser "Moskva" has resulted in limited oil spills with the potential for large-scale pollution of the Black Sea.

The wreck of these tankers and their links to the shadow fleet emphasize the issues linked to sanction circumvention and environmental threats. The use of outdated vessels operating without adequate oversight jeopardizes not only international maritime law but also the ecological health of the region.

