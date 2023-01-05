Erdogan calls on Putin to unilaterally stop hostilities in Ukraine Thursday, January 5, 2023 10:30:37 AM

Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin, reports the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Touching upon the topic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Turkish leader proposed to Putin to unilaterally stop hostilities.

"Calls for peace and dialogue should be supported by a unilateral cessation of hostilities and a fair settlement of differences," Erdogan said, recalling the positive results of initiatives to promote dialogue, which resulted in establishing a "grain corridor", a large-scale exchange of prisoners and establishing a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Putin's response is published on the Kremlin's website.

"Vladimir Putin once again confirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue - subject to the fulfillment by the Kyiv authorities of the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements and taking into account the new territorial realities,” said Putin.

In addition, during a conversation with Erdogan, the Russian president again spoke about the "destructive role of the West which is pumping up Kyiv with weapons," as well as "providing intelligence and target reconnaissance."

