Erdogan criticizes Western involvement in Ukraine war, emphasizes Turkey's peace efforts Monday, July 29, 2024 1:00:46 PM

Ankara, unlike some Western representatives allegedly doing everything to further fuel the conflict, continues to strive for peace and stability, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"No one has benefited from the war in Ukraine except Western military barons who supposedly keep adding fuel to the fire," Erdogan stated, according to Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan emphasized that from day one, Ankara has sought to stabilize and end the conflict. Yet these efforts have been hindered, presumably due to Western actions.

"No one won from this bloody carnage except Western military barons. They continue to fuel the fire and do everything they can to ignite it further. We are working towards establishing peace and stability," Erdogan stated.

The Turkish president added that despite Ankara's efforts, the conflict persists. However, Turkey has managed to prevent the spread of "this fire" to the Black Sea.

Erdogan attributed this to Turkey's balanced and fair policy in "relations between our two neighbors."

On July 28, Erdogan reportedly threatened Israel with an invasion. At an official event discussing the Israel-Palestine conflict, he referenced Turkey's military successes in Karabakh and Libya.

Additionally, reports emerged of Erdogan publicly slapping a young boy for not kissing his hand. The incident occurred during an official ceremony where Erdogan was handing out apartment keys to families.

