Erdogan intends to call Zelensky and Putin to discuss possibility of negotiations Saturday, November 12, 2022 12:00:47 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days to discuss possible talks with Russia, reports the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Erdogan told reporters that Turkey is seeking to find ways of dialogue for further peace. He believes that hearing the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not enough, so he wants to hear the position of Ukraine on negotiations with Russia with the mediation of Turkey.

In addition, Erdogan plans to discuss the expansion of the "grain corridor".

"The initiative of the "grain corridor" can become a harbinger of peace in the region, open the way for a "peaceful corridor" between Russia and Ukraine. Ankara's efforts are focused on this. We believe that the best path to peace is dialogue," Erdogan said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that there could open a "window of opportunity" for the start of the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia.

