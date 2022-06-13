Erdogan is planning to host talks between Zelensky and Putin Monday, June 13, 2022 11:00:13 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to host new talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss grain exports, reported the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

"Negotiations are continuing. Last night we had conversations with some officials. Next week we will discuss what steps we can take during talks with Zelensky and Putin," Erdogan said.

On June 7, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar told Anadolu that Turkey is in talks with Ukraine, the UN and the Russian Federation to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

However, the Ukrainian government officials did not participate in the talks in Ankara on June 8, where Turkey and Russia discussed lifting the blockade to allow exports of Ukrainian grain.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN is working on an agreement that will allow the export of grain from Ukraine through its seaports in the Black Sea, as well as provide unhindered access to Russian food products and fertilizers.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.