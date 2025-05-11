Erdogan proposes Istanbul as venue for renewed Ukraine-Russia peace talks Sunday, May 11, 2025 11:00:38 AM

In a recent phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his offer to host negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Erdogan emphasized that the conflict between the two nations has reached a historic turning point and that this opportunity should not be missed. He stressed Turkey's commitment to facilitating a ceasefire and lasting peace, according to a statement from Erdogan's administration.

The Turkish president also highlighted the importance of maintaining delicate cooperation to ensure extended peace talks and support Ukraine’s recovery efforts. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed readiness to engage in direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, without prerequisites or ceasefires, pushing for a continuation from the halted agreements previously discussed in Istanbul.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire set to begin on May 12, an initiative backed by European Union leaders and the United States. While Zelensky acknowledged Putin's proposal as a "positive sign," he stressed the necessity of demonstrating commitment to a full, long-term, and reliable ceasefire before Ukraine agrees to talks.

Russia insists that any negotiations should continue from the trajectory set in spring 2022 talks, during which Russia demanded Ukraine's full neutrality, military reduction, and control over occupied territories. Despite this stance, the idea of the "Istanbul Agreement" remains on the table, with Russian officials voicing ongoing preparedness for talks "based on the Istanbul understandings and realities on the ground."

