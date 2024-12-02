Escalating conflict: Russian forces under pressure amid Syrian rebel advances Monday, December 2, 2024 6:30:08 PM

The situation in Syria is taking a turn for the worse for Russian forces. Syrian opposition groups contesting the Russian-backed Assad regime are advancing in the southern part of the country. Early urban clashes have begun in the cities of Hama, Homs, and Suwayda, according to reports from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

"Syria in Peril - Russians are Fleeing Damascus," read the intelligence update. It noted that military contingents from the "aggressor state" retreated from Hama, evacuating to the Khmeimim base. The head of the Russian coordination headquarters in Khmeimim, Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlev, acknowledged the situation is spiraling out of Assad's control.

In Damascus, armed skirmishes have begun, prompting Russian military personnel and diplomats to make a hasty exit from the Syrian capital. Further reports indicate that Russian forces abandoned their base in Khan Sheikhoun, leaving behind significant weapon stockpiles and equipment.

Moreover, Russian aircraft struck areas near Khan Sheikhoun on December 1, likely targeting military equipment that had fallen into opposition hands.

Amid this upheaval, Arabic-language social media has circulated rumors about the resignation of Russian contingent commander General Kisel. Colonel Vadim Baikulov, who headed a Russian special forces unit, has been summoned to Moscow for explanations regarding personnel losses and seized military equipment in Aleppo.

Syrian authorities have announced a "temporary withdrawal of forces" from the city of Aleppo. Reports indicate rebels now control over 50 settlements in the Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

In response to the critical rebel advancements, Assad made an urgent trip to Moscow on Thursday, November 28. Russia, a key ally of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, has pledged additional military support to Damascus.

