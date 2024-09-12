Escalating tensions: Russian troops intensify probing in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Forces report heavy clashes Thursday, September 12, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Russian forces have ramped up their activities in the northern region of Kharkiv, particularly around the Ukrainian village of Lukyantsy, the Ukrainian military's press servicefor the Kharkiv joint operations informs.

Ukrainian soldiers report that Russian forces are increasing their activity north of Kharkiv, specifically near the village of Lukyantsy. Ongoing efforts to replenish losses are also noted in Hluboke and Vovchansk.

According to Ukrainian forces, in the proximity of Hluboke, Russian units are trying to restore their combat capabilities, focusing primarily on the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division positioned at the front lines.

In Lukyantsy, Kharkiv region, Russian forces are conducting engineering reconnaissance to identify optimal movement routes. Meanwhile, in Vovchansk, they are continuing assault operations in the multi-story residential area, carrying out aerial reconnaissance, and reinforcing the combat capabilities of the 82nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division, along with the 4th Volunteer Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade.

Additionally, near the settlement of Tykhe, Russian forces evacuated wounded personnel from the forward positions of the 136th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 58th Army.

The Kharkiv joint operations press service reported that three clashes occurred over the past 24 hours in the Kharkiv direction. The Russians sustained losses of 50 killed and 80 wounded. Ukrainian defense forces also successfully destroyed or damaged a total of 78 Russian military vehicles during this period.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Ukrainian troops were able to halt Russian advancement near the town of Synkivka, close to Kupiansk.

