Russia continues to sustain significant losses in its ongoing war against Ukraine. As of the morning of July 27, the irrecoverable losses of the Russian occupation army possibly exceeded 600,000 personnel, reported the Russian Telegram channel, General SVR, linked to political analyst Valery Solovyov.

According to the post, a morning briefing was provided to Nikolai Patrushev, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation, detailing "irrecoverable military-operational losses" during the so-called "special military operation." The report claimed that over the course of two and a half years, Russia has allegedly lost 571,985 regular soldiers and 76,192 mercenaries from various private military companies (PMCs).

"Irrecoverable losses" generally refer to several categories of soldiers: killed, missing in action, prisoners of war, and permanently injured. These categories indicate personnel who cannot return to service, thereby affecting the combat readiness of the army.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of July 27, Russian losses in the war against Ukraine stand at 573,510 individuals. This number includes both killed and injured Russians.

Moscow has consistently kept the exact number of Russian casualties in the aggression against Ukraine confidential. This data remains classified.

However, Russian news outlets Mediazona and BBC's Russian Service have managed to identify over 61,000 Russian military personnel who have perished in the conflict. Their findings are based on publicly available information and only cover soldiers who have been confirmed dead through social and official channels.

