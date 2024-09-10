Escalation in Kharkiv region: Russian forces intensify assaults with fresh troops Tuesday, September 10, 2024 8:46:30 PM

Deputy Commander Maksym Zhorin revealed during a live broadcast on Channel 24 that there's been an uptick in assault intensity in his brigade's area of responsibility. Zhorin explained that the Russian effort is aimed at recapturing recently lost territories.

"The situation is exceptionally dynamic," he said. "One moment the fighting seems to quiet down, and the next, we are facing dozens of attacks within a single day."

Maksym Zhorin pointed out that the Russian forces' objective for the sector seems to be offensive, as indicated by the influx of new personnel and resources. "They are employing these fresh forces in an attempt to advance," Zhorin noted.

Zhorin also clarified that the Ukrainian military operation in the Kursk region has not impacted the dynamics in their specific area. "We haven't noticed any significant changes on the battlefield due to the operation in Kursk. The enemy continues their operations as planned without withdrawing their units," he concluded.

On August 22, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade announced the launch of an offensive in Kharkiv, citing a force ratio of 2.5 to 1 in favor of the Russians. The operation had commenced earlier but was kept confidential. At that time, Ukrainian defenders managed to neutralize the offensive potential of Russia's 20th Army.

