Escalation in Kursk region: destruction, evacuation, and North Korean troops alter Russia's border landscape

In the Kursk region, residents are witnessing the obliteration of towns, as revealed by Vadim Mysnik, a representative of the tactical and operational grouping "Seversk," during a live broadcast on Suspilne.

Moscow's ongoing aggression seems to leave no stone unturned in this part of Russia, with troops continuing heavy shelling in the border territories of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, though there has been a slight dip in frequency over recent days.

Yet, strikes in Russia's Kursk region have peaked to 1,000 daily, despite this land being Russian and inhabited by Russian citizens, argues Mysnik.

The Kursk region sees a haunting resemblance to the military tactics witnessed in Donbas and southern Ukraine, he added. While voluntary evacuations to Ukraine offer refuge to distressed civilians, many have shown interest in relocating to Russia, necessitating intervention by international humanitarian organizations. However, Moscow displays hesitancy in answering such calls for humanitarian aid.

Notably, Russian command has allegedly deployed North Korean troops to Kursk as reported by Ukrainian defense ministry, albeit sources claim their involvement might not significantly alter the military landscape in Donbas.

