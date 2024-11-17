Estonia announces new military aid package for Ukraine Sunday, November 17, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Estonian authorities have finalized yet another military aid package for Ukraine, according to the country's Ministry of Defense. The package includes naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection, and various munitions.

Sourced from Estonia's military reserves, the aid package is tailored to meet Ukraine's needs without compromising Estonia's own defense capabilities, said Hanno Pevkur, the head of the Baltic state's defense ministry. He emphasized Kyiv's "persisting need for support from Estonia and the free world" as it continues to fend off Russian military aggression for nearly a thousand days.

Tallinn insisted that this aid package will not be the last. Official reports indicate Estonia's military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded 500 million euros, or 1.4 percent of the Baltic nation's gross domestic product.

Previously, Tallinn provided Kyiv with a range of military supplies including Javelin portable anti-tank missile ammunition, howitzers, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, vehicles, communication tools, field hospitals, medicines, and rations. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has also facilitated training for over 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen both domestically and abroad. In 2023, Estonia, in conjunction with Luxembourg, spearheaded an IT coalition to forge secure IT infrastructure for the Ukrainian military.

