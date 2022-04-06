Estonia delivers large shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine Wednesday, April 6, 2022 10:10:00 AM

The Estonian government has delivered a shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine, including howitzers, said by the Embassy of Estonia in Ukraine.

Estonia has also handed over to Ukraine anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, recoilless anti-tank guns, automatic weapons, ammunition, disposable grenade launchers and hand grenades.

In addition, Estonian businessman, in cooperation with government institutions and the Estonian Armed Forces,provided helmets, body armor, communication equipment, drones, night vision devices, laser rangefinders, medical products and chemical protection clothing to the Ukrainian military.

"Even more is needed in order for Ukraine to remain free. Estonia calls on all European countries to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons, military and humanitarian assistance, political support, as well as to strengthen sanctions against Russia and stop directly or indirectly supporting the Russian economy," the Estonian Embassy said.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.