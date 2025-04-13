Estonia detains Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker 'Kiwala' for multiple safety violations and lack of flag Sunday, April 13, 2025 11:00:47 AM

The Estonian Transport Department identified 40 violations on the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker, Kiwala, leading to its detention by Estonian authorities. The vessel has been barred from continuing its journey until the deficiencies are rectified. "We cannot allow the ship to proceed as maritime and environmental safety is not assured," stated Kristjan Truu, Director of the Maritime Service of the Estonian Transport Department.

Out of the 40 violations, 29 are deemed significant, with 23 relating to documentation. The remaining issues pertain to the safety management system, crew preparedness for emergencies, and technical shortcomings. Currently, the Kiwala is anchored in the Muuga Harbor under the supervision of the Navy. "One critical concern is the suspicion that the ship lacks a flag, meaning it doesn't comply with any country's legislation. Estonia has exercised its rights and international obligations to inspect a flagless vessel. We remain in constant contact with the shipowner's representative and hope for a swift resolution to the problem," explained Truu.

The tanker, part of the 'shadow fleet,' was en route to the Russian port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad region), navigating through Estonian territorial waters. Upon detention, the crew claimed to be sailing under the flag of Djibouti. However, Djibouti authorities stated they revoked the flag certificate and that the Kiwala is not listed in their registry. Moreover, it has been revealed that the tanker was uninsured and is under sanctions by the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Switzerland due to previous illegal activities.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.