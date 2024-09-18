Estonia signals readiness to preemptively strike Russia to defend NATO Wednesday, September 18, 2024 12:00:00 PM

During an interview with the Estonian public broadcaster ERR, Estonian General Vahur Karus has stated that Estonia is ready to strike Russian territory if Moscow shows signs of preparing for an attack on NATO.

"Our capability to neutralize the enemy on its own territory is crucial," General Karus emphasized, pointing to a new strategy where waiting to be attacked first is no longer an option.

Before the full-scale war in Ukraine, Estonia's strategy was to hold off any Russian aggression for 10 days, awaiting NATO reinforcements. However, recent developments have driven significant changes in the military plans of this Baltic nation.

General Karus highlighted the importance of allied support in the event of a conflict with Russia. NATO units are integrated into Estonia's defense plans, and the Estonian Defense Forces are seamlessly part of the broader North Atlantic alliance's military structure. According to Karus, each NATO ally has assigned weaponry and specific battle tasks ready to be deployed if an attack occurs.

Previously, Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur also warned about the possibility of Russian aggression against a NATO member. He referred to incidents like the fall of drone debris in Romania and the incursion of Russian missiles into Polish territory as reminders that the threat remains real.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.