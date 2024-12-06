Estonian company Frankenburg Technologies to test AI-driven anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine Friday, December 6, 2024 11:00:04 AM

Estonian defense company Frankenburg Technologies is set to commence testing its proprietary anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine in the new year, as reported by the news outlet ERR.

"This technology is promising, and we will begin testing it in Ukraine in the new year," Frankenburg Technologies CEO Kusti Salm told ERR. He noted that there are agreements in place for conducting experiments, and the company's technology has attracted considerable attention.

With a straightforward motto of "War-winning technology," the Estonian company manufactures cost-effective missiles designed to shoot down drones using artificial intelligence for targeting.

On its website, Frankenburg declares its mission to revolutionize missile guidance systems through a situational awareness program based on artificial intelligence.

According to Salm, the demand for new weaponry will persist even if a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine.

