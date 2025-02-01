Estonian court upholds ban on pro-Russian activist's residency over security concerns Saturday, February 1, 2025 1:00:39 PM

In a recent ruling, the Administrative Court in Tallinn rejected the appeal of pro-Russian activist Zoia Paliamar against the annulment of her residency permit and the ban on her entry to the country. As a result, she is prohibited from entering the Schengen Zone for ten years, as reported by Estonian news outlet ERR. [

According to media sources, Paliamar argued that her complaint was based on freedom of expression and described her collaboration with pro-Russian "non-profit organizations" as purely humanitarian. The court deemed the evidence presented by the Police and Border Guard Board sufficient, showcasing her actions and social media posts as threats to Estonia's state security.

Her Estonian residency was revoked while she was visiting Russia, a development that garnered significant attention when, in June 2023, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board, following a suggestion from the Security Police, annulled her residency permit. The notification of this revocation was received by the activist while she was in Russia.

"I was deported because from 2014 to 2018 I sent humanitarian aid to Donbass," Paliamar explained when discussing the reasons for her loss of Estonian residency with the Russian media outlet "Russkiy Mir." She cited her role as a coordinator for the "Immortal Regiment," her involvement with the "Russian Compatriots in Europe" movement, and maintaining graves of Soviet soldiers.

According to ERR, other issues involved include her social media posts and actions considered as threats to the constitutional order of Estonia by the Security Police. The entry ban was imposed to "prevent potential future crimes."

However, Paliamar noted that she hasn't received significant support from local authorities in Russia. "I'm getting help with properly filing documents and advice on legalizing myself here, but... When I went to the administration of the Frunzensky district, to which I'm assigned, they refused even a phone inquiry. Their response was: 'Let your lawyer contact us,'" she lamented.

In early 2023, Estonian authorities annulled the residency permit of "Immortal Regiment" coordinator Sergey Chaulin, who according to media reports, actively supported Kremlin policy.

Sergey Chaulin has long been spreading hostile propaganda from the Russian Federation, inciting national and political hatred under an anti-fascist movement banner. The unprovoked and unwarranted Russian aggression against Ukraine, which reignited on February 24 of last year, underscores the danger of such activities, as highlighted in the official document.

