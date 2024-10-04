Estonian Intelligence predicts potential Ukrainian withdrawal from Pokrovsk by year end Friday, October 4, 2024 6:15:18 PM

In unsettling developments for Ukraine, the nation's forces might find themselves retreating from the city of Pokrovsk to more defensible positions before the year concludes, according to Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann, deputy chief of the Estonian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Center.

Kesselmann noted that Russia holds the tactical upper hand, with an average of 167 attacks launched daily along the frontline in the past week. Almost half of these offensives are directed toward Donetsk, ERR reports.

Over the past week, Russian troops have inched close to Pokrovsk, pushing one to two kilometers forward, with the frontline now positioned just 5-7 kilometers east of the city.

"If this level of intensity persists, Ukrainian Armed Forces may have to retreat from Pokrovsk and secure deeper positions by year's end," Kesselmann suggested.

Russia's capture of Vuhledar remains the most significant event on the ground this past week, he declared.

"Based on our assessments, Ukrainian units have repositioned to defensive lines approximately seven to eight kilometers northward. With Ukraine compelled to abandon the city, increased hostile activity in this region seems likely," the Estonian intelligence official indicated.

Adding to the grim news, Serhiy Tsekhotsky, an officer with Ukraine's 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, reported Russian maneuvers aiming to circumvent Pokrovsk and target its flanks, albeit without amassing significant force.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.