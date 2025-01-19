Estonian Intelligence: Russia grapples with artillery shortage Sunday, January 19, 2025 9:28:00 AM

According to Estonian intelligence head Ants Kiviselg, Russian forces are encountering increasingly critical issues with artillery, their primary weapon on the battlefield. The appearance of North Korean artillery systems among Russian units on the front line indicates such problems, said the intelligence chief.

Col. Kiviselg noted that the Russian military is becoming more reliant on foreign weaponry.

Describing the current situation on the front lines, Kiviselg pointed out that while Russian forces maintain tactical initiative, they do not hold full advantage, mirroring trends from previous weeks. Due to this, the Kremlin is currently disinterested in halting military operations and is determined to continue its offensive, the colonel stated. Additionally, Kiviselg remarked on the Ukrainian defense forces' ability to adapt swiftly and highlighted their technical efficiency. Ukraine's armed forces are enduring the heavy pressure from the Russian troops and are gradually eroding their offensive capabilities.

Last week, Estonian intelligence reported a new offensive by Ukraine's Forces in the Kursk region, stating that this operation highlighted Russia's inability to reclaim lost territories. Russia failed to achieve any military success in the Kursk region even after deploying North Korean reinforcements.

