Estonian Intelligence: Ukrainian Forces have successfully slowed Russian advance in Pokrovsk

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, stated that Russia has not made significant progress on the battlefield in Ukraine in recent days, ERR reports.

"If there were 140-160 shelling incidents daily in July and August, now, in early September, their number reaches 190, indicating that the Russian Federation still exerts significant pressure on Ukraine's defense on the front lines," the intelligence chief noted.

According to him, the Russian Armed Forces continue to maintain operational-level initiative, with their main focus still directed at the Donetsk region, particularly Pokrovsk.

Kiviselg emphasized, however, that no significant changes have occurred on the front line over the past week.

"Ukrainians have managed to slow down the Russian advance in the Pokrovsk direction. Whereas in previous months Russian troops advanced seven to eight kilometers per month in this direction, now we see that their pace has significantly slowed down in recent days," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Armed Forces commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi mentioned in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Ukrainian troops had managed to halt the advance of Russian forces in the Pokrovsk direction. Syrskyi also added that Moscow had deployed tens of thousands of troops to Kursk, including some of its best airborne assault forces.

