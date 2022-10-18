Estonian Parliament recognizes Russia as a terrorist state Tuesday, October 18, 2022 10:30:46 AM

The Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) adopted a statement condemning the annexation of the territory of Ukraine and declaring Russia as a terrorist regime. The declaration was unanimously supported by all 88 members of parliament.

"Putin's regime, threatening to use nuclear weapons, has made Russia the greatest threat to peace both in Europe and around the world," the document reads.

Estonian MPs supported the appeal of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to deprive the Russian Federation of the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Estonia also called on the European Union to "show unity in imposing economic sanctions directed against the Russian Federation and its ally Belarus" and to significantly increase the volume of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"Estonia supports the people, the state and the army of Ukraine in the war with the aggressor by all possible means and believes in the victory of Ukraine, as only this will restore peace in Europe," the Estonian MPs emphasized.

On October 13, PACE approved a resolution entitled "Further escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", in which Russia is called a "terrorist regime".

