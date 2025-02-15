Estonian President warns against ceding Eastern Ukraine to Russia, urges stronger military support Saturday, February 15, 2025 10:30:39 AM

Speaking at the 8th Ukrainian Lunch event on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, organized by the Yalta European Strategy (YES) and the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation, President of Estonia, Alar Karis, has issued a stark warning that leaving Eastern Ukraine under Russian control could spell disaster for Europe. The European Union has already implemented 16 packages of sanctions against Russia, but Karis noted that there are still ways to circumvent these sanctions, demanding increased efforts to combat such evasions.

Karis also emphasized the importance of providing security guarantees to Ukraine. He remarked, "February 24 is a special day for Estonians, marking our Independence Day. As we celebrate, we'll always remember Ukraine. In 1920, we signed a peace agreement with Russia, but five years later, they reneged on its terms. More pressure on Russia is crucial.Without pressure, Ukrainians lose hope.Voices suggest conceding eastern Ukraine to Russia, but such a move would bring grief to the whole of Europe. It is our duty to offer more military aid to Ukraine."

In a related development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance met on February 14 during the Munich Security Conference. A White House representative described the discussion as positive and emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. Zelensky reiterated that establishing real security guarantees is essential to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin.

