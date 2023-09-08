Estonian Prime Minister proposes joint trade embargo against Russia, calls for support from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Finland Friday, September 8, 2023 1:00:04 PM

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has made a proposal following a scandal surrounding her husband's business ties with Russia. She called on the neighbouring countries to introduce a unified trade embargo against Russia. According to Kallas, Finland could play a key role in this matter.

Kallas said she had not spoken with Finland's new Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, yet but promised to do so.

Estonian broadcaster ERR highlights that daily exports from Estonia to Russia include electronics, factory equipment, food products, and plastics. However, according to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia cannot unilaterally close its borders without putting Estonian businesses at risk.

Tsahkna believes that trade restrictions should be discussed among the foreign ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Finland.

At the end of August, it was revealed that Kaja Kallas' spouse has a stake in a company involved in transporting goods to and from Russia. This caused significant controversy in Estonia, with calls for Kallas to resign. Kallas issued public apologies instead.

"I still believe that engaging in business or maintaining relationships with Russia during a full-scale war is morally wrong. It needs to stop, and I urge all Estonian businesses to do so," Kallas stated.

She also announced that her husband, Arvo Hallik, has divested from any businesses associated with Russia.

