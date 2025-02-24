EU announces comprehensive 16th sanction package against Russia on Ukraine war anniversary Monday, February 24, 2025 12:41:20 PM

In a major development marking three years since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine, the European Union has announced its 16th sanction package against Russia, as detailed in a press release from the EU Council. This new wave of sanctions targets 48 individuals and 35 entities, deemed responsible for actions that compromise or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence .

Furthermore, the package includes restrictions on 74 tankers from Russia's shadow fleet, adding to an existing tally of over 150 vessels on the sanctions list. In another significant move, 13 Russian banks have been disconnected from the SWIFT payment system.

Eight Russian media outlets, tightly controlled by the Russian government—including Lenta.ru, the Ministry of Defense's Zvezda TV channel, and EADaily—are now banned from broadcasting in Europe.

Adding to the economic pressure, the EU has imposed a ban on providing construction services, including civil engineering, to Russian firms. Additionally, new export restrictions cover riot control agents, software for numerical control devices, chromium compounds, and controllers for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

