EU faces internal divisions as Slovakia and Malta block 18th sanctions package against Russia

The European Union has been unable to green-light its much-anticipated 18th sanctions package against Russia, which promised to deliver a significant blow to the Russian economy. As reported by Radio Svoboda, a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on July 15 failed to reach an agreement, as Slovakia and Malta both stood in opposition.

Journalists reveal that Bratislava is requesting assurances from Brussels for compensation if a complete ban on Russian gas imports is enforced among member states. Slovakia fears such a ban may bring severe economic hardship. Malta, on the other hand, is wary of the ramifications a stricter oil price cap might have on its crucial tanker fleet, a lifeline for the nation’s economy.

Interestingly, Hungary, often seen as an ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin within Europe, did not join the bloc vetoing the sanctions. The debate over the new sanctions is set to continue at the EU ambassadors' level on July 16, as European diplomats endeavor to cobble together a compromise that could see the sanctions passed by week's end.

This 18th sanctions package is poised to include mechanisms for a dynamic oil price cap on Russian crude, a complete shutdown of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines, and further sanctions on Russian banks.

