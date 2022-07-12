EU freezes 13.8 billion euros of Russian assets Tuesday, July 12, 2022 10:30:35 AM

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine which started on February 24, the European Union has frozen 13.8 billion euros of Russian assets, said the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.

"At the moment, we have frozen 13.8 billion euros belonging to oligarchs and other organizations. So this is quite a large amount," he said.

According to Reynders, most of these funds- more than 12 billion euros – were frozen in five EU member countries.

He added that he expects that other 27 member countries would step up their efforts soon.

Information about the freezing of Russia’s assets in the amount of 13.8 billion euros was also confirmed by the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Justice Ministry reported that the total amount of Russian assets frozen by Western partners was about $ 350 billion.

