EU imposes sanctions on Iran over arms transfers to Russia Monday, October 14, 2024 9:58:00 AM

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals and entities responsible for the transfer of weapons to Russia. The measures, enacted by the EU Council, apply to seven individuals and seven organizations linked to Iran's missile and drone programs accused of aiding Russia in its campaign against Ukraine and supporting armed groups in the Middle East that destabilize regional safety.

These sanctions specifically target Iranian airlines, including Saha Airlines, Mahan Air, and Iran Air, along with two procurement firms involved in transferring drones and related components to Russia. The list also includes two companies engaged in the production of rocket and missile propellant.

The EU has also sanctioned Iranian officials, such as Deputy Defense Minister Seyedeh Hamzeh Galandari and several leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). These individuals face travel bans to EU territories, and their assets across the bloc will be frozen.

Earlier statements from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia, and he indicated further sanctions would be forthcoming.

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have previously announced their intent to take immediate action by suspending bilateral aviation agreements with Iran.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.