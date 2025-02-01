EU plans new sanctions targeting key sectors of Russian economy Saturday, February 1, 2025 12:00:38 PM

As the EU ramps up for its 16th sanctions package against Russia, officials are eyeing restrictions on 50 categories of Russian goods, aligning with the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O'Sullivan during an interview with Kazakh media, Kazinform.

O'Sullivan noted that these additional trade restrictions would affect 50 product codes previously highlighted for Kazakhstan's attention. Currently, about 60% of past import and export items, encompassing 7,500 products, are already under sanctions. He hinted that future measures might target Russia's state corporation "Rosatom," although this is not under current discussion.

The EU aims to continue collaboration with Kazakhstan to prevent sanctions evasion, and Brussels may halt trades with companies aiding Russia in circumventing existing restrictions.

Earlier reports suggested that the new sanctions could target areas of the Russian economy that have either escaped or only partially faced sanctions.

EU officials are discussing a phased ban on Russian aluminum imports and the disconnection of more Russian banks from the international SWIFT payment system.

