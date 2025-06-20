EU prepares Schengen zone entry bans for Russians involved in Ukraine war Friday, June 20, 2025 3:30:43 PM

The European Union is preparing a legislative framework to impose movement restrictions on Russian citizens.

On June 19, interior ministers from several European countries met in Estonia, reaching a preliminary decision to ban Russians who have fought in Ukraine from entering the Schengen Zone.

Estonia's Minister of the Interior, Igor Taro, stated that Europe needs to establish a firm stance regarding Russians who have fought in Ukraine. He reminded that hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have participated in combat on the Ukrainian front. Taro declared that Europe would not provide residency or visas for these individuals, thereby denouncing the aggressive actions taken by Russia against an independent European nation.

Furthermore, Taro expressed concern over the direct threat to Europe posed by individuals involved in killings and terrorism in Ukraine, identifying them as a risk to European security.

Interior ministers from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, and Nordic countries wish to keep the entry ban into the Schengen Zone for the Russian fighters even after the combat operations in Ukraine cease.

