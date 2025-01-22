EU's top diplomat warns of potential Russian aggression by 2028, urges increased defense spending Wednesday, January 22, 2025 11:00:00 AM

In a stark warning, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, cautioned that Russia might launch military aggression against an EU country as early as 2028. Speaking at the European Defence Agency’s (EDA) annual conference in Brussels on January 22, Kallas stated, "Many of our national intelligence services report that Russia may test our defense readiness in 3-5 years."

While she did not disclose specific details of the Kremlin's potential aggression plans, Kallas suggested that Europe is buying time as Ukraine defends itself against Russia's invasion. "There is no doubt that we can do more to help Ukraine," Kallas asserted, emphasizing that the EU's primary goal must remain military assistance to Kyiv. "With our support, Ukraine can win the war," she confidently stated.

The EU’s top diplomat called on EU countries to boost defense investments, highlighting not only the need to prevent war but also to prepare for it. She noted that former U.S. President Donald Trump was correct in criticizing Europe's insufficient defense spending.

According to Kallas, Moscow is currently spending nearly five times more of its budget on military goals than Brussels. In 2024, EU defense expenditures averaged 1.9% of GDP, compared to Russia's 9%.

"Our inability to invest in our military potential sends a dangerous signal to the aggressor," Kallas emphasized, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "speaks only the language of force," with "weakness provoking him." "Some say I take a 'hawkish' stance on Russia, but I believe it’s simply a realistic approach," she elaborated.

Additionally, Kallas announced ongoing work on the 16th sanction package against Russia. Speaking on EU's support for Ukraine, she pointed out that the EU’s military aid to the country has reached nearly €50 billion so far. Additionally, 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers and officers are expected to complete their training in EU nations by the end of February of this year.

