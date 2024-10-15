EU seeks to overcome Hungary's veto and secure military aid for Ukraine by November Tuesday, October 15, 2024 11:00:19 AM

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrel, expressed optimism that member states could approve his proposal to allocate over six billion euros from the European Peace Facility for Kyiv's military needs by November, circumventing Hungary's veto.

"We need to reach a consensus that unlocks both the European Peace Facility and the Ukraine Support Fund. While I can't guarantee 100 percent success now, I believe all countries will eventually agree," Borrell stated during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, October 14th.

In March 2024, EU members agreed to create a Ukraine Support Fund within the European Peace Facility (EPF) to reimburse countries that supply weapons to Kyiv. However, a 6.5 billion euro package from the EPF and the new fund has been stalled by Budapest for the last five months.

To navigate the Hungarian veto, Borrell proposed voluntary contributions from EU states to the EPF, allowing for military support decisions to be made without requiring unanimous consensus. This initiative has been actively discussed among EU ambassadors and at the current EU Council meeting. When asked whether other countries might also refuse to contribute to the voluntary fund, Borrell expressed confidence that such risk does not exist, though he acknowledged not all nations agree with his proposal yet.

"I can't fully assure that we'll have a decision by the next EU Council meeting. But, since it will be my last, I suspect my colleagues won't want to spoil it," Borrell hinted. His tenure will officially end after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for November 18th.

In Luxembourg, ministers also analyzed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "peace plan," which Borrell indicated would be presented at the EU summit in Brussels on October 17-18.

"There’s a strategic logic in politically and militarily strengthening Ukraine to compel Putin to negotiate, though I must admit, this prospect seems quite remote," Borrell noted.

He further remarked that Russia's recent missile assaults on Ukraine's "grain corridor" and port infrastructure have reignited concerns over Ukrainian grain exports.

The diplomat emphasized that the EU cannot "allow Putin to once again endanger global food security."

According to Borrell, ministers also deliberated on the possibility of sanctioning Russia's shadow fleet and imposing new penalties for sanctions circumvention, allowing Russia to continue acquiring weapons components through third countries.

