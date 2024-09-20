EU steps up support for Ukraine's energy sector ahead of winter Friday, September 20, 2024 2:00:00 PM

The European Union is stepping up efforts to help Ukraine brace for the upcoming winter, amidst significant damage to its thermal and power generation facilities from Russian strikes. In a remarkable display of solidarity, Lithuania is currently dismantling its own thermal power plant to ship the components to Ukraine, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a press briefing, President von der Leyen revealed that Lithuania is disassembling the entire thermal power station and transferring it to Ukraine. For more details, watch the briefing.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the European Commission has crafted a robust support plan to bolster Ukraine’s energy sector through the winter. The plan includes the restoration of 2.5 GW of energy capacity and the ongoing integration of Ukraine into the European energy network.

Additionally, the EU intends to export 2 GW of electricity to Ukraine, ensuring stable power supply across all regions. This provision is expected to cover over 25% of Ukraine's winter energy needs, underscored President von der Leyen.

“We are sending mobile gas turbines and solar panels, and we are also discussing measures to protect power plants,” she stated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for the EU's additional energy support, valued at around 160 million euros.

“This funding is specifically aimed at winter preparation, with 100 million euros coming from frozen Russian assets,” Zelensky highlighted.

The Kyiv City Council has approved installing six mini thermal power plants with capacities ranging from 20 MW to 324 MW in residential districts on both banks of the Dnipro River.

Previously, on April 11, a massive Russian missile strike completely destroyed the Trypilska power station, a major energy supplier to the Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions).

