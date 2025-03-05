EU Summit faces blockade threats from Hungary and Slovakia over Ukraine support and sanctions against Russia Wednesday, March 5, 2025 11:00:15 AM

Ahead of an urgent EU leaders' summit, Hungary is threatening to block any mention of support for Ukraine in the final statement, while also pledging to veto the extension of EU sanctions against Russia. Additionally, Hungary has already blocked EU security guarantees for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Slovakia is threatening to obstruct the EU summit's decision on further aid to Ukraine unless the issue of resuming Russian gas transit is addressed. How is the EU and Ukraine responding?

"Israel's War with Hamas," on the eve of the EU summit scheduled for this week, Hungary's Foreign Minister Szijjarto emphasized the divisions between pro-peace and pro-war factions. He backed Prime Minister Orban's proposal to exclude any conclusions regarding Ukraine from the summit's final statement, arguing that a forced consensus would only exacerbate divisions with Israel's war with Hamas.

He also hinted that Hungary might refuse to extend EU sanctions against Russian individuals on March 10. Hungary has already blocked EU security guarantees for Ukraine.

Slovakia has also resorted to threats. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico vowed to block the EU summit's decision on aid to Ukraine. He argues that Kyiv's decision to suspend transit is an affront to common sense. Both Bratislava and Budapest want the EU summit conclusions to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have strongly reacted to the threats from Hungary's and Slovakia's prime ministers regarding blocking the EU's joint statement on the war in Ukraine. Overall, Ukrainian officials believe Orban and Fico's stance undermines EU unity and plays into the hands of Russian aggression.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.