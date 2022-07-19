EU to add Russia's largest bank and Night Wolves biker club to sanctions list Tuesday, July 19, 2022 10:18:00 AM

The European Union is expected to add Russia’s largest bank, Sberbak, and the pro-Kremlin biker club Night Wolves to the list of individuals and companies under sanctions for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 48 individuals and nine entities are to be added to the sanctions list.

The new additions include the head of the giant zinc and cooper firm UMMC, Andrew Kozitsyn, as well as the deputy head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Sergei Korolev. Korolev "is indicated as a potential replacement" for FSB head Alexander Bortnikov, according to a draft of the sanctions proposal.

Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, is to be added to the list and is accused of being "one of the most involved persons in the illegal transportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and their adoption by Russian families".

Sberbank’s addition would freeze its assets in the West and would block all its transactions with the exception of financial operations for trade in food and fertilizer.

The list includes various politicians, actors and businesspeople who have supported the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The move will bring the number of individuals banned by the EU over the war in Ukraine to 1,229.

