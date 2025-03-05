EU to deliberate troop deployment to Ukraine as part of future peace strategy Wednesday, March 5, 2025 1:30:35 PM

European Union (EU) leaders are set to discuss the potential deployment of EU troops in Ukraine, a decision that hinges on the development of a peace settlement, according to a report by Evropeyska Pravda. The EU's security guarantees for Ukraine, which include the possibility of deploying European military forces on Ukrainian soil, are anticipated to gain traction among European leaders after the cessation of hostilities.

This topic is expected to feature prominently in the agenda of the EU summit slated for tomorrow in Brussels. The report, citing a well-informed EU official, emphasizes that while some EU member states have publicly articulated their stances either in favor or against sending troops to Ukraine under these guarantees, formal deliberations have yet to occur. It's anticipated that more member states may express their support during the summit.

As reported, any definitive decision regarding troop deployment will depend on the shape of the eventual peace settlement. The EU's initial approach to providing Ukraine security assurances involves bolstering the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The EU aims to enhance the Ukrainian military's capabilities to ensure they can defend against potential future aggression.

French Finance Minister Éric Lombard previously indicated that countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, among others, have expressed willingness to send forces to Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire. However, he highlighted the critical importance of securing U.S. support for such initiatives.

