EU transfers €400 million from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, funding 18 new Bohdana howitzers Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:00:14 AM

The European Union has transferred €400 million from frozen Russian assets to bolster Ukraine's defense industry. EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has announced that these funds were used to procure 18 'Bohdana' self-propelled howitzers. Mathernova emphasized the significant change in European policy, highlighting that the entire sum was allocated directly to the Ukrainian defense sector.

In an interview with Interfax Ukraine, Ambassador Mathernova stated, “This supports the Ukrainian economy," acknowledging Denmark's leadership in reallocating funds earned from frozen assets. The envoy confirmed that additional financial support is in the pipeline to further enhance Ukraine's indigenous arms production.

Furthermore, Mathernova has proposed Lithuanian Andrius Kubilius for the new role of European Commissioner for Defense Industry. Calling him a great friend of Ukraine, she expects Kubilius to foster closer cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in defense.

Ambassador Mathernova also highlighted that two-thirds of the funding for the newly purchased 'Bohdana' howitzers came from these liberated assets. She expressed hope that other countries would follow suit, leveraging the innovative developments in Ukraine's defense sector as a platform for further investment.

On September 17, the President of the European Commission nominated Andrius Kubilius for the position, underscoring his potential to significantly advance the collaboration between Ukraine and Europe’s defense industries.

