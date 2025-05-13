EU vows permanent break from Russian energy sources Tuesday, May 13, 2025 7:52:00 PM

Even if a peace agreement is reached between Ukraine and Russia, the European Union will not resume imports of Russian energy, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen announced Tuesday during a meeting with European energy ministers in Warsaw.

The European Union is committed to its stance: "We do not want energy supplies from Russia in the future. We do not want them now and we will not want them after a peace deal."

In early May, the European Commission unveiled a plan to completely phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027. The program, known as REPowerEU, involves a comprehensive set of legislative changes at the EU level and mandates for national plans to be implemented by the end of 2025, said Jørgensen.

Under the initiative, entering new agreements for Russian pipeline and LNG gas will be halted, and existing spot contracts will be concluded by the end of 2025. According to the European Commission, this move is expected to reduce the remaining supply of Russian gas to the EU by one-third by the end of the current year. Presently, Russian gas accounts for 13% of the EU's gas market, compared to 45% before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

