Europe considers troop deployment to Ukraine amid fears of Trump's return to power

Europe has reopened discussions regarding the deployment of troops to Ukraine. According to a source, London and Paris are engaged in talks focusing on defense cooperation, with a specific emphasis on Ukraine. Both the UK and France are considering leading a foreign military contingent in Ukraine, driven by concerns over the implications of Donald Trump winning the upcoming US presidential election, reports the French newspaper Le Monde.

Currently, discussions on the deployment of Western troops and private defense companies to Ukraine have gained momentum. While the specifics of these debates remain classified, interest has surged following Trump's electoral victory.

Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron was the first to propose this initiative back in February, which at the time faced strong opposition from several European countries, including Germany. However, the idea was never fully dismissed and has resurfaced recently, particularly with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to France during the November 11 celebrations.

A military source highlighted ongoing negotiations between London and Paris aimed at establishing a core group of European allies focused on Ukraine and bolstering continental security.

The report also mentions that last week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, in an interview with the BBC, urged Western allies to refrain from setting or expressing "red lines" in their support for Ukraine.

Furthermore, when asked about the potential deployment of Western troops to the region, Barrot stated that France is "not ruling out any option."

Previously, Macron acknowledged that US President Joe Biden had made the right decision in allowing Ukraine to use American weapons for strikes deeper into Russian territory.

