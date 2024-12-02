European Council President António Costa: only Ukraine can define just peace in war with Russia Monday, December 2, 2024 5:07:13 PM

António Costa, the newly appointed President of the European Council, has emphasized in an interview with Ukrinform that only Ukraine can decide when and how to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. He stressed that a ceasefire alone will not bring peace. Costa insists that the European Union must steadfastly support Kyiv financially, politically, diplomatically, and militarily.

Costa pointed out that reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine does not mean peace will automatically follow. He asserted that only Ukraine can define what a "just peace" entails, ensuring its longevity. "Many mistakenly believe that any ceasefire agreement will automatically result in peace. I want to emphasize that we need a just and lasting peace. And only Ukraine has the power to determine what constitutes a 'just' peace to ensure that lasting peace," the European Council President remarked.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stated that Ukraine lacks sufficient military force to reclaim all territory captured by Russia. Therefore, Ukraine aims to regain control over this territory through diplomatic means.

Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has also commented on the conflict, claiming that peace in Ukraine without temporary territorial concessions is unrealistic. As an interim solution, he suggested temporary Russian control over certain Ukrainian territories, while emphasizing the need for security guarantees for Kyiv.

