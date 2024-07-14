Ex-convicts turn heroes: Ukrainian ‘Shkval’ battalion captures Russian positions in Donetsk region Sunday, July 14, 2024 1:51:40 PM

Members of the Shkval unit were deployed and engaged Russian infantry, successfully taking over their positions. Ukrainian unit cleared Russian occupied areas with the help of Bradley BMP crews.

In the Pokrovsk direction, fighters from the 47th Independent Mechanized Brigade, which includes former convicts, dislodged Russian forces and captured their positions, as reported by the press service of the 47th Brigade. "The warriors of the special battalion 'Shkval' of the 47th Independent Mechanized Brigade are already demonstrating their efficiency and motivation on the battlefield in the Pokrovsk direction. 'Shkval' fighters were deployed and engaged Russian infantry, seizing their positions," the statement reads.

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers cleared enemy-held terrain with the help of Bradley BMP crews.

"A commendable result from true lions," praised members of the 47th Brigade for their fighters.

The "Shkval" battalion of the 47th Independent Mechanized Brigade consists of individuals who have served time in prison and is formed by volunteers determined to defend Ukraine.

"These men were highly motivated and eager to enter combat from day one. However, success on the battlefield always depends on quality training. For two months, new recruits were trained by the best instructors of the 47th Brigade, who were fully committed to passing on their combat experience," reported the brigade’s press service.

Former convicts serve exclusively in a separate unit within the brigade and do not intersect with mechanized battalions.

The 24th Mechanized Brigade has also formed a battalion of ex-convicts called "Kharkternyky". Recruits of the brigade took the Military Oath of Allegiance to the Ukrainian people and recited the prayer of the Ukrainian nationalist.

