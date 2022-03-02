Ex-head of Kazakhstan national security: Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan secretly agreed to help Russia in war against Ukraine Wednesday, March 2, 2022 12:30:00 PM

Former head of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan Alnur Musayev said that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan gave in under pressure from Russian President Putin and agreed to assist him in the war against Ukraine.

According to Musayev, the authorities of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at a confidential level expressed their readiness to provide Russia with military equipment and ammunition. Also, Russian is moving some of its contingent these Central Asian countries to Ukraine.

"Russia is also putting unprecedented pressure on Kazakhstan to join it in the war against Ukraine. According to the latest statements of Tokayev and our Foreign Ministry, it is noticeable that the Authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan are also ready to secretly provide assistance to Russia," Musayev said.

Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Putin and asked him to find a compromise with Ukraine.

"When discussing the situation around Ukraine, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the exceptional importance of reaching compromise agreements during the negotiations," Tokayev’s press service said.

Share

Comments

We are aware of the spam upvotes on the web site. The issue is not specific to this website but is affecting the entire Disqus platform. We were informed that Disqus is looking into it. All the fake accounts which are upvoting the comments are being reported and banned from the site. Please consider turning off email notifications on your Disqus profile until this issue is resolved. Please avoid clicking on any links on these fake profiles. Thank you for your patience. UAwire.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.