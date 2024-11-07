Ex-Ukrainian FM questions Trump's ability to translate rhetoric into action against Russia Thursday, November 7, 2024 12:00:30 PM

In an era where strong political posturing is key, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sheds light on whether ex-President Donald Trump could back up his fiery rhetoric with action against Russia. Trump, known for his bold statements to both domestic and international audiences, once threatened to "hit the center of damn Moscow" should Russian President Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine. However, Kuleba suggests this might be more bark than bite, warning Ukrainians to brace for "unpleasant" statements from Trump too.

"These comments are quintessentially Trump," Kuleba stated. "We must avoid demonizing or glorifying leaders unduly. Trump's priority is projecting strength internally and externally. To him, appearing stronger than Joe Biden is crucial. While some Ukrainians might welcome his bold speech, many will find his future remarks far less reassuring. These may provoke irritation, but they should be met with calmness."

Kuleba emphasized that mere words from Trump won't deter Putin unless the U.S. makes definitive moves that signal a follow-through on such statements. "We know Putin can 'back down,'" Kuleba noted. "Why no drastic measures? It's a strategy question. Ukraine has never been looked at, independently of Russian influence by Europe or the U.S., since 1991. Historical diplomacy often hinged on—what's Moscow's take? What's Putin's reaction?"

Currently, Ukraine is recognized more as an independent partner, free of Russian-imperial perception. "A Ukrainian victory means the end of Russia's imperial project, stripping it of such dreams. Conversely, if Russia prevails, Ukrainian statehood evaporates. This is what's truly at stake. Victory requires resilience within our borders; external support should only supplement our intrinsic strength," highlighted Kuleba.

