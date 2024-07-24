Explosion in Moscow: GRU Officer Andrey Torgashov identified as victim in car bomb incident Wednesday, July 24, 2024 12:00:55 PM

A Toyota Land Cruiser, which exploded in Moscow on Wednesday morning, belongs to officer Andrey Torgashov, who works at the headquarters of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU) reports the news outlet Agentstvo.

Confusion arose after the publication Astra wrote that on the street where the explosion occurred on Wednesday morning lived the "deputy head of the PDRC military unit 33790". Other Russian media mentioned only the names of the victims — Andrey Torgashov and his wife, Maya.

As Agenstvo discovered, another Andrey Torgashov lives on Sinyavinskaya Street with Maya Torgashova. He owns a silver 2009 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, the same type of vehicle that was blown up on Wednesday.

According to leaks, in 2016 this Andrey Torgashov was on payroll of military unit 45807 as a senior officer. Unit 45807, according to "Spark" data, is located at 76b Khoroshevskoye Highway, the address of the GRU headquarters complex.

The fact that Torgashov is a GRU officer was also reported by Kommersant, citing its own sources.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.