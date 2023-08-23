Explosion in occupied Crimea destroys Russian S-400 missile system Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9:30:00 AM

Today, around 10:00am near the village of Olenivka, on Cape Tarkhankut in the western part of the occupied Crimea, there was an explosion that destroyed the Russian long-range and medium-range S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (GUR), publishing a video footage confirming this report.

It is noted that as a result of the explosion, the entire installation, the missiles mounted on it, and the personnel were completely destroyed.

"With the enemy having a limited number of such systems in its arsenal, this is a heavy blow to the air defence systems of the occupiers, which will have a significant impact on further events in the occupied Crimea," the GUR press center stated.

In July, the news website Krym.Realii reported that Olenivka is home to positions equipped with supersonic anti-ship missiles Oniks of the Bastion operational-tactical complex, from which the Russians shell the south of Ukraine - the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

Yesterday, the Chief of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, Major General Kirill Budanov, announced unpleasant surprises for the Russians stationed in the annexed Crimea in the coming days. Judging by the recent events, his forecast has once again been confirmed.

The Ukrainian news outlet Novoe.Vremya interviewed a source within the Ukrainian military intelligence, who assured that drone attacks on the Moscow business center are also the work of Budanov's subordinates.

"The traditional strikes on Moscow, which disrupt the operation of airports, cause flight cancellations, the evacuation of officials and special services workers from their workplaces, demonstrate Putin's inability to protect even the capital," said the insider, reassuring that the GUR is increasing its efforts in this direction.

