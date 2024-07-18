Explosions and fire erupt at Russia's Uraltransmash military factory Thursday, July 18, 2024 9:38:32 AM

A significant fire has broken out at the military factory Uraltransmash in Yekaterinburg, Russia. According to media reports, the blaze was preceded by at least three explosions, after which thick smoke was seen billowing above the installation.

Uraltransmash holds a crucial role in Russia's military-industrial complex, producing self-propelled artillery howitzers such as the Msta-S and Tulip. It is the only facility in Russia dedicated to this type of manufacturing.

Russian news agencies have reported that dense, acrid smoke is rising from one of the plant's production workshops. Videos of the incident have been circulating on Russian channels.

The official statement from Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations claims that the fire originated on the roof of an empty workshop, where welding operations were ongoing. Three workers evacuated the premises on their own, and no others were inside the workshop.

However, the press service of Uraltransmash has provided a different account, stating that the blaze has now been extinguished and that it occurred during the dismantling of old storage facilities.

Local sources underscore that at least three explosions were heard before the fire broke out, leading to the thick smoke seen over the plant.

Uraltransmash has been under sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the United States, and the European Union since 2023.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones had caused explosions in Russia’s Kursk region, affecting one of the country's largest producers of electrical equipment.

