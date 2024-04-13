Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk amid claims of Ukrainian missile strike Saturday, April 13, 2024 9:00:39 AM

Explosions were heard in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Luhansk, with reports of several missile strikes. Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry outlined the events on Telegram.

"Two impacts were heard in Luhansk. Most likely a missile. Near the city's bus station. We await official information," Miroshnik wrote.

Meanwhile, Russian state media agency TASS maintains that Russian security forces already know what was "used" in the city. According to the Russian media, Ukraine's Armed Forces are responsible for the strike, allegedly launching two Storm Shadow missiles at the city.

According to reports, several residential buildings in the city sustained damage. TASS did not forget to mention that this was the first strike on Luhansk since the start of the year.

Videos circulating online show plumes of smoke rising above the city following the blasts.

Since the beginning of the year, nearly 1,000 missiles, about 2,800 Shahed drones, and almost 7,000 guided aviation bombs have been launched by the Russians at Ukrainian towns and villages. The total explosive force of these air attacks in Ukraine exceeds 9 kilotons. Of these Russian assaults, only 3% hit military targets, while 97% damage civilian infrastructure.

