Explosions reported near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant as Ukrainian Forces advance: Russia blocks access roads, prepares for combat

In Kurchatov, Russia, home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), explosions have been reported as Ukrainian Defense Forces quickly closing in on the city. Strong blasts were heard, and air defenses are active in the area. Ukrainian forces are reportedly within a few dozen kilometers of Kurchatov and the Kursk NPP. Russians are preparing the facility for a possible attack.

According to Russian media, all access roads to the nuclear plant have been urgently blocked. Power outages have been reported in the new blocks under construction at the NPP, and workers have evacuated the site. The mayor of Kurchatov declared a state of emergency, describing the situation as "tense." Notably, evacuation of residents has not yet begun, though many are leaving voluntarily as Ukrainian Armed Forces near the city.

