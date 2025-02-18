Explosions rock Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Seajewel at Italy's port of Savona Tuesday, February 18, 2025 1:58:27 PM

The Seajewel, a tanker under the Maltese flag known for transporting Russian oil to Europe evading sanctions, faced two powerful explosions while docked at the Port of Savona in northwest Italy. According to Newsweek, the blasts occurred during the vessel's unloading process, causing damage below the waterline. Remarkably, no crew members were harmed, and there have been no reports of oil leakage. The Seajewel has been identified as part of Russia's "shadow fleet," a term for vessels facilitating the circumvention of imposed sanctions by transporting oil from Russia into Europe.

The Prosecutor's Office in Savona is delving into various potential causes for the blasts, exploring everything from mechanical failures to possible explosive devices. Authorities are conducting extensive technical evaluations, uncovering "certain anomalies" during the unloading operations.

The Seajewel has been under scrutiny before, as it frequently loaded cargo in Russia during 2024, often docking in ports like Constanta in Romania and Ceyhan in Turkey. According to sources, Russia's “shadow fleet” operates prominently in the Baltic Sea, predominantly using aging ships that operate under obscure ownerships, lack proper insurance, and often change flag registrations.

Furthermore, this fleet constitutes approximately 17% of the world's oil tankers, and reports suggest that Moscow has reportedly channeled around $10 billion into acquiring such outdated vessels to keep its oil trade flowing against the backdrop of sanctions. Russia's current clandestine fleet is estimated to comprise nearly 1,000 primarily obsolete ships, according to intelligence disclosures from Ukrainian officials.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.